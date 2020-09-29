To the editor:
Numerous letters in this paper have advocated for Rhonda Bland and emphasized her intelligence, experience, and policies. In fact, many of these letters were written by prominent members of the Edina community.
I was not a superintendent, school board member, or CEO. But I know Rhonda deeply and have been her neighbor for decades. My children grew up with hers. I write today not about Rhonda the politician, but about Rhonda my lifelong friend and neighbor.
Rhonda is generous, kind, and thoughtful. Everyone in the neighborhood knows her for these traits. That’s why, time and again, we have turned to Rhonda to represent our neighborhood. She has never failed us.
If elected, Rhonda will treat you like a neighbor. In my experience, that means she will listen to, think deeply about, and respect your concerns.
Please support Rhonda on November 3. Learn more at her website: rhondabland4edina.com
Kathy Stattine
Edina
