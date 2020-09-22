To the editor:

As a lifelong resident of Edina, I have appreciated the historic precedent that local elections are non-partisan. Individuals who care about city or school district issues are elected and work together to build consensus and make decisions.

Unfortunately, in recent elections political groups with particular agendas have become involved in promoting certain candidates for office.

According to my research, Rhonda Bland says she is the only candidate running for City Council who has no political affiliation and will not accept endorsements or funding from political groups. Please join me on Nov. 3 by casting a vote for Rhonda Bland.

Sarah Hawthorne Jones

Edina

Edina Board of Education, 1983-1995

