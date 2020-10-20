To the editor:
I still romanticize Edina’s parks as though I haven’t spent all 20 years of my life here. This year, our green spaces rest in the hands of six Edina residents battling for two City Council seats. It may surprise you, but only one candidate is voicing a development-centered plan to preserve Edina’s green space and shepherd our city into a sustainable future. That candidate, our candidate, is Rhonda Bland.
The decisions voters face on a ballot are met with consideration of our past, future, and present.
We turn to our past to provide counsel on our vote. Our approach is shaped by learned values, reflection on yesterday’s practices, and personal experiences. Growing up in Edina, I learned respect for the environment from more than lectures in environmental science class. I mostly learned it through the pleasure of coming of age in a city spotted with beautiful, large parks. This tradition can be lost. Our current era of development threatens green space in Edina. Most other candidates’ plans, articulated on their websites, sound a whole lot like the empty, borderline-insulting bandy I’ve heard from politicians since I was born in Y2K. Rhonda Bland explicitly commits to protecting Edina’s heritage of green space.
Environment-conscious voting is future-conscious voting. Even as a college student, I don’t just ask, what world do I want for myself? I also ask, What world do I want to pass down once I die, 110 years from now? Rhonda Bland is the candidate with a clear plan to use the powers of City Council to limit the effects of development on Edina’s groundwater, green spaces, air quality, and, most importantly, the carbon footprint. Rhonda Bland is the only candidate whose plan truly embodies the nature lover’s motto: think globally, act locally.
The present is what counts. A vote is an urgent choice to remedy and improve the community. You vote now, not later. Do your research. Don’t vote for empty platitudes. If you care about Edina’s parks, or about our global climate, Rhonda is the best choice.
Joseph Puckett
Edina
