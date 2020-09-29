To the editor:
Change to Rhonda Bland is running for City Council as a true independent. That’s why I’m voting for her.
Over the past few election cycles Edina’s elections have become arenas for the GOP and DFL. Outspoken partisanship has ramifications both for the cohesion of our community and the integrity of our municipal policymaking.
At a very basic level, it is nonsensical that a national or state-level party platform or politics could answer Edina-specific questions. Worse, if our leaders are beholden or indebted to a specific party, they will not be capable of serving all Edinans. To build a future for everyone, and to avoid our city council looking like Minneapolis’ overtly partisan council, it is absolutely critical that Edina’s City Council members be unequivocally nonpartisan.
Rhonda Bland has made non-partisanship a centerpiece of her campaign. In fact, she rejects all endorsements and financial contributions from party operatives and party-affiliated groups. This commitment is central to her ideology and her platform.
Sadly, other candidates running for Edina City Council are showcasing political party support. Some have even accepted donations from party operatives.
I hope you support Rhonda in her commitment to Edina — not a political party or ideology — by joining her campaign at bland2020.com.
Tom Heffelfinger
Former United States Attorney, District of Minnesota
Edina
