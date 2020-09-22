To the editor:

I recently had an opportunity to meet and work with Rhonda Bland on a neighborhood land-use issue involving city of Edina-owned land. She graciously agreed to be the spokesperson for the neighborhood group and took the lead in researching the history of ownership and land-use planning for the city parcel over recent years. She was instrumental in formulating a position statement for the neighborhood and was thoughtfully vocal in all meetings with the city.

I found her to be well prepared, extremely detail-oriented, willing to listen to others and fair-minded in her conclusions. I believe she would be an excellent choice for the Edina City Council.

I invite you to join her campaign at rhondabland4edina.com.

Bob Shadduck

Annandale

Chairman & Owner, Jerry’s Enterprises

