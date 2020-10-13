To the editor:
Rhonda Bland has been my neighbor for more than twenty years. She has lived in Edina for almost 50 years. I know she has a passion and love for the city of Edina and is proud of the quality of life for Edina residents.
Ronnie has many character traits that would serve the city well as City Council member. I want to reference three:
1. She is a leader who takes initiative as has a “servant” leadership style.
2. She is a person who listens well and is open to all sides. She will process all the information and will arrive at an appropriate decision.
3. She is a person of commitment and dedication who is very thorough and complete in her endeavors. When she gets involved she is “all in.”
These three above referenced traits were evident and validated by her leadership and her involvement in successfully not having a water plant built in our Edina residential area.
I know Rhonda Bland is extremely qualified to be an Edina City Council person and I hope you will join me in casting your vote for her.
Learn more on her website: rhondabland4edina.com/
Charlie Blomme
Edina
