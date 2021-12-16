Problem. The Edina City Council met Dec. 13 to consider the public hearing on roadway improvements for Blake Road neighborhood roadway reconstruction project, which would be constructed in the summer of 2022. The estimated total cost is $272,860 and the plan is to fund it via special assessment. The estimated cost per assessable lot is $7,000 per residential unit, according to a public notice.
This project appears to be one that should come out of the general fund as it impacts people from all of Edina and the surrounding area, not specifically or predominantly those that live on or near Blake Road. It is referenced as a reconstruction, not a simple overlay and repair.
Solution. From the city of Edina regarding using general funds versus assessments: “It became apparent the City may not be able to justify the benefit of the cost to each property owner as required by Minnesota law.” This says it all!
How about using some of the $4.9 million in the American Rescue Plan Act or the potential huge infrastructure funds that may be coming from the bipartisan infrastructure deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act)?
Were people assessed when the Nine Mile Creek path or other similar paths were installed?
How about all the traffic on Blake Road, the daily commuters? They benefit more than those that live on Blake & Interlachen.
How many cars, bikes & walkers will use the road, and why are the few of us assessed $7,000?
Curious as to what percentage of the daily traffic is from people that live along the route versus commuters and other users.
I do not see the common sense of having a few pay for such a large expensive project when so many others will benefit from this extensive reconstruction project.
How do we on or near Blake Road benefit from these upgrades more than others? More traffic?
I have been out meeting with and discussing this with the neighbors. From my conversations with them, I ask that you use the above referenced monies or other city funds rather than a truly unfair assessment.
