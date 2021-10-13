To the editor:
We support Michael Birdman for the Edina School Board because we have seen him in action. He has served our community as chair of the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission, where he demonstrated his ability to balance competing interests and lead with integrity. In these times of change and disagreement, we need leaders who will build trust. Michael has shown he will listen to the community, apply problem-solving skills and reach solid decisions. He is thoughtful, experienced and ready to serve. We hope you will join us in voting for Michael Birdman for Edina School Board.
Kevin Staunton
Carolyn Jackson
Edina
Editor’s note: Kevin Staunton and Carolyn Jackson sit on the Edina City Council.
