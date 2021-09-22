To the editor:
I have had the privilege of knowing Michael Birdman for over eight years. We initially worked together during my tenure at the local non-profit Doing Good Together (DGT), where he served – and continues to serve – on the board of directors. Later, our families came to know each other as members of the Golden Years Montessori preschool and Highlands Elementary School communities.
Michael is deeply thoughtful and caring; his longstanding service to DGT, whose mission is centered on making “the world a kinder place,” is an attestment to his commitment to serving others. As a DGT board member, his perspective was valued as fair and pragmatic. With disarming charm and genuine warmth Michael was always adept at listening to various points of view and offering pragmatic compromises, solutions and/or action steps that allowed everyone to feel respected and valued. His level-headed, analytical yet compassionate approach to problem-solving lends itself well to tackling complex, sensitive challenges of any scale, including the unprecedented financial and logistical challenges faced by schools across the country in these unusual times.
As a friend, Michael is an inquisitive conversationalist, thoughtful listener and always takes time to make those in his presence feel seen. He is actively involved in “it-takes-a-village” parenting (we are often rival coaches on the soccer field, where we talk about the importance of character building in this role), has been an involved presence in his children’s school communities and is always ready to lend a hand when asked (I’ve asked!). I believe Michael’s experiences as a business leader, active DGT board member and engaged parent have helped to shape an optimal problem-solving skill set that will be a valuable asset to the Edina School Board as it navigates the challenges of this unique moment in history.
I hope you will join me in voting for Michael Birdman for Edina School Board on Nov. 2.
Nassim Rossi
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.