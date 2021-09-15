To the editor:
Michael Birdman, a candidate for Edina School Board, has the unique skills and balanced temperament we need in our community. I’ve known Michael for several years as both a reliable, compassionate friend as well as an even-handed, level-headed, successful CEO.
I have admired his strategic leadership skills through his process of listening, acknowledging, and ultimately driving agreement or consensus. He will engage with individuals to identify issues and possible conflict and facilitate discussion toward ideal outcomes.
I’ve also witnessed his unflappable demeanor when facing crises, as during the COVID-19 pandemic causing his company to shut down. His foremost concern was employee safety, and then returning to functionality by collaborating with employees and other leaders to identify and execute weekly, daily and even hourly tasks to be accomplished.
A good leader gives credit to others in good times (even when due to the leaders’ efforts) and takes the blame if things go wrong. This is Michael Birdman as he will always be accountable and do the right thing rather than worrying about any impact on himself.
Finally, he is committed to his family, including two children in grade school, and wants to make a positive impact for the benefit of all kids in the Edina School District. Vote for Michael Birdman and his leadership.
Dean Sanberg
Edina
