I write on behalf of ten Edina clergy co-signers, including at Edina Community Lutheran Church, Meetinghouse Church, and Upper Room. As faith leaders, we work and pray for the wellbeing of our congregations and the broader city of Edina. We want this to be a place where everyone can thrive because all people are safe and cared for, everyone has what they need to provide for themselves and their families, and each person is treated with dignity. We pursue a divine calling to expand justice and peace, so that people may live together in joy instead of dividing from one another in fear and suspicion.
It concerns us, therefore, that across Minnesota and here in Hennepin County, elections officials have been hearing from “Midwest Swamp Watch” and other organized groups who want to make it harder to vote. They’re spreading false information about the safety of electoral systems, pushing for changes that will make elections less secure, slower, more chaotic, and more susceptible to fraud. The changes they want will make it easier to suppress and discount people’s votes. They threaten to undermine our election system at the county level, which is dangerous to all of us.
Our systems of democracy are the basis of a free and open society. If we allow people to damage or destroy them, we risk being pulled around by a fear-based agenda rather than building a beloved community that includes everyone. We believe that God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. Therefore we support county election officials working hard right now to ensure everyone has a voice in our democracy. We ask everyone to reach out to your county leaders and encourage them to keep our democracy strong by resisting efforts to add barriers to voting. And we want every voter to participate in this election. Standing together against fear and division, supporting efforts to build up the common good, we can continue building a multiracial democracy that reflects divine creativity and works for everyone who calls Minnesota home.
