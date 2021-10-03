To the editor:

Beth Beebe, an experienced educator and insightful thinker, has proven to be a very dedicated member of the Bloomington School Board and deserves our votes so that she can continue her valuable service to Bloomington students, parents and school administrators.

Beth consistently goes far beyond basic school board responsibilities by thoroughly researching today’s increasingly complex challenges facing our Bloomington Public Schools and productively engaging with Bloomington administrators to achieve optimal solutions.

Please vote for Beth Beebe for the Bloomington School Board so that all residents can continue to benefit from her valuable service.

Tom and Pam Spitznagle

Bloomington

