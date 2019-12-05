To the editor:
Professional dog sled racer Brent Sass encourages students “to grow up and find a job they are passionate about” in “The life of a dog musher” article in the Edina Sun Current from Nov. 21. I agree completely, but I think it would have been nice if he had found a more humane job to be passionate about.
Sled dog racing and especially the Iditarod race have come under scrutiny year after year for animal cruelty. According to the Sled Dog Action Coalition, at least 154 dogs have been run to death or have died from other causes in the Iditarod. When the dogs are not racing, they spend their days under brutal conditions.
No animal should have to endure a miserable life for human entertainment, no matter the circumstance. Such suffering is totally unnecessary and unacceptable in this day and age.
Ursula Pelka
Edina
