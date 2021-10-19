To the editor:
I’m an Edina High School graduate with two kids who have grown up in Edina’s public schools and currently attend the high school.
Like any parent, I want the best opportunities for my children and I want leaders who share that same priority. That’s why I support Dan Arom for Edina School Board.
Dan’s also an EHS graduate with two children who graduated from Edina and a third who is currently at the high school, so he brings an informed and well-rounded perspective to the job.
For years Dan has demonstrated his commitment to Edina and providing opportunities for our kids. He’s served as president of both the Edina Athletic Booster Club and Edina Football Association. He’s been a board member for the Edina Education Fund and Creek Valley PTO, and a community representative on Edina High School’s Student Activities Advisory Council.
Additionally, Dan has faithfully served the broader community. He is a co-founder and board member of the Spenser Somers Foundation, was president of Good Grocer and actively volunteers with other organizations including Loaves & Fishes, Treehouse, Ronald McDonald House, Best Christmas Ever and Sheridan Story. In 2020, Dan was recognized by Edina Community Foundation for his extensive community service.
I’ve known Dan personally for more than 35 years. He’s a man with character, integrity and dedication to service. He is exactly the type of person you want in a leadership role that impacts our youth. He truly has the best interests of Edina’s students and public schools at heart.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, I strongly encourage you to vote for Dan Arom for Edina School Board.
Ryan Lund
Edina
