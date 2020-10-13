To the editor:
As a father and brother to a recently retired Edina Police officer, we feel public safety is job one of our elected officials. Dario Anselmo, who is running for Hennepin County Commissioner has a proven track record when leading on public safety.
From the time Dario co-founded the Warehouse District Business Association, he is keenly aware of the importance of keeping the streets safe. Small businesses simply can’t survive if owners can’t open and patrons can’t visit. Safety is vital to the survival of Hennepin County and we are confident Dario will be proactive and lead.
We were also impressed that Dario received the endorsement of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy Association. Working with law enforcement, as opposed to defunding them, is the only way we will reach common sense solutions that work for everyone. While serving in the Legislature, Dario worked on multiple public safety bills including revoking someone’s driver’s license after numerous DWIs.
Dario’s opponent, while serving on the Hopkins School Board voted to remove the School Resource Officer (SRO) from their campuses weeks ago. Dario would never support that type of a recommendation. SROs are vital to our schools, not only as first-line safety defense but just as important, an advocate for the student body.
In this non-partisan race for Hennepin County Commissioner you have two candidates. We would strongly encourage you to check out Dario Anselmo and vote for him this fall. He will put public safety first.
Chris & Robert Rofidal
Edina
