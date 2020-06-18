To the editor:
Actions speak louder than words. I have a friend whose business on Lake Street was looted and destroyed. I know Dario Anselmo through many charitable gatherings and political events. I noticed he was very approachable and caring. I called him about my friend’s business.
Without knowing my friend, Dario got to work and connected my friend with the help he needed. You get to know a true leader when you ask for help and they deliver. I want to publicly thank Dario for his help and leadership.
Leticia Guadarrama
Edina
