To the editor:

Join me in voting for Dario Anselmo for county commissioner. Dario will put a high priority on access to comprehensive mental health services, identify affordable housing opportunities and will work hard to invest in keeping our environment clean as he did when he served in the MN State House of Representatives. These matters are very personal to him and Hennepin County will benefit from his voice and centered approach. Dario has always been able to develop relationships with members of differing backgrounds and perspectives and is committed to finding solutions.

Dario has taken a refreshingly non-partisan approach in his bid for county commissioner, while so many others have benefited in the short term from an endorsement by a party. That is why he has been endorsed by 14 current and former Mayors from this district, a bipartisan group of his House and Senate colleagues, along with former Congressman Jim Ramstad.

Caroline Correia

Edina

