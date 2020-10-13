To the editor:
Dario Anselmo is my candidate of choice for Hennepin County Commissioner in District 6. May I respectfully share the why.
Consider Dario’s 35 years of being an entrepreneur, business, community and non-profit leader with a wide range of experiences in our community. I served with Dario on the Board of Directors of the Edina Education Fund. He listened first and well. He was a consensus builder, practical and decisive. Those skills are important to wisely navigate important issues like Mental Health, Transportation, Public Safety, Housing and Safety Net needs in Hennepin County.
Dario has a firm grasp of what is required to pay for all that Hennepin County does and the federal, state and property tax components of the budget. It is truly helpful that as a former bipartisan state representative, Dario can make sure Hennepin County receives what it needs from all funding partners to meet federal and state mandates. Dario has the experience and understanding of the cost and the value of fair property taxes. Those property taxes account for more than one-third of the County budget (2021 budget, $2.2 billion; property taxes $869 million).
Finally, Dario is a uniter. There is a reason why the job of a Hennepin County Commissioner is a nonpartisan office. Like nonpartisan judgeships, a Hennepin County commissioner must be caring, compassionate and competent. Dario Anselmo puts people, not party, first. He is worthy of your vote.
Norman P. Bjornnes Jr.
Edina
