To the editor:
I met Dario Anselmo several years ago when he decided he wanted to bring a more civil tone to our politics and a more positive vision to our community while running for state representative. There was a lot that struck me about Dario at first glance, but two areas, which really stood out, were his leadership in the community and his support of and knowledge about public safety issues.
Whether it was building small businesses or volunteering on various boards, Dario understands that to represent a community you must get involved in your community. Further, Dario has support from all sides of our community. Whether ideas come from diverse backgrounds or different political philosophies he takes the time to listen and learn. Dario is truly the right person to represent Hennepin County.
Public safety is also a core issue that Dario has taken the lead on. From day one Dario embraced and supported all our law enforcement and first responders. He has taken the time to get to know them, their issues and work on sensible solutions. In a time of uncertainty with our law enforcement and first responders I firmly believe Dario can bridge those gaps so that everyone is treated fairly. In fact, the Hennepin County Sheriffs Deputies Association has endorsed Dario, which is a testament to his leadership.
Dario has the leadership and experience we need to keep Hennepin County strong. I strongly encourage you to look at Dario’s website darioanselmomn.com or, better yet, reach out directly to him and learn more. Dario will be a great voice for all of Hennepin County.
Chris Rofidal
Edina
