To the editor:
Dario Anselmo claims to be the non-partisan candidate in the race to fill retiring Commissioner Jan Callison's big shoes on the Hennepin County board. As a longtime Edina resident who has watched Anselmo run several campaigns, I believe this rings hollow, based on his prior record and how he's conducted himself in his campaign for commissioner.
Mr. Anselmo ran for the Minnesota House of Representatives three times as a Republican. Once elected he supported Kurt Daudt, one of the most partisan Republicans in recent memory, for majority leader, and the few votes where he broke with his party were largely the meaningless gestures of a swing district politician. He failed to get other Republicans to join him. On more substantive issues like the 2017 deficit-enlarging tax cut, Anselmo voted the GOP party line. It's worth remembering that if Anselmo had not lost his reelection bid in 2018 by 16 points, he would still be a GOP politician in the legislature.
It's also disappointing that in his current campaign for commissioner, Dario Anselmo has resorted to spreading distortions about his opponent, and the same fear-based tactics around public safety we're seeing from GOP candidates up and down the ballot this year. Yet he tries to project the image of a non-partisan moderate. Anselmo can’t have it both ways.
Contrast this with Chris LaTondresse. Endorsed by retiring Commissioner Jan Callison, LaTondresse is the only candidate with experience serving in non-partisan local government. As Vice-Chair of the Hopkins school board, LaTondress brings pragmatic, practical administrative experience overseeing a $100 million budget in this period of crisis. He also served in the Obama Administration at USAID and understands how to make government work for all of us. It's clear LaTondresse believes "we need good government now more than ever," and has the experience to deliver on that promise.
Please join me in voting for Chris LaTondresse to serve as our next Hennepin County Commissioner.
Robert Aderhold
Edina
