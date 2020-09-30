To the editor:
Former State Rep. Dario Anselmo will be an outstanding commissioner serving District 6 on the Hennepin County Board. I have had the opportunity to get to know Dario during his service in the Legislature and through his ongoing community involvement, and have gained great respect for his thoughtfulness and common-sense approach to government. He is the kind of politician that once was the Minnesota standard – a person who draws support from labor, business, environmentalists and other interests across the political spectrum. He will bring to the Hennepin County Board a commitment to finding local, effective and, where possible, private-public solutions to affordable housing, transportation, climate change and environmental protection, access to quality mental health services and other critical issues.
More than his thoughtful service, he will bring to the Hennepin County Board the hope that he and other county and local officials will be in the vanguard of reforming politics and policy in Minnesota. Innovative solutions aren’t going to be found at the polarizing extremes of the far right and far left – the politics that dominate national elections and, increasingly federal and statewide contests in Minnesota – but in the broad center that represents most Minnesotans. That doesn’t mean “mushy purple” compromises that take just enough from conservatives and liberals to be acceptable to both without being effective. Rather, it is the center – building on shared values to create new and better solutions for the future – where we will find 21st century solutions to today’s challenges and opportunities.
Please join me in electing Dario Anselmo to the Hennepin County Board.
Tom Horner
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.