Our town has unique charm. Quaint neighborhoods, beautiful parks and wonderful families contribute to our high quality of life that we, as Edina citizens, enjoy. Ron Anderson has been and, continues to be a clear choice for Edina City Council. His dependable track record of demonstrated leadership will ensure our quality of life will be passed on to future generations.
Often development proposals benefiting everyone except Edina citizens are submitted and entertained by the City. Ron Anderson holds developers accountable and consistently overlays proposed developments with our existing small area plans pointing out inconsistencies and potential areas of concern. Ron’s lifelong career in real estate experience brings extensive knowledge to a conversation typically dominated by developers. Ron is a tremendous asset to every Edina citizen.
Although his council voice is often outnumbered, his willingness to listen and address everyone’s concern is second to none. Ron’s fiscally responsible decision making will ensure our town is positioned to maintain neighborhood safety. With emphasis on conserving and improving our family friendly green spaces and natural resources without loosing sight that capital improvements and maintenance be adequately funded.
Please join me in re-electing Ron Anderson for Edina City Council on Nov. 8.
