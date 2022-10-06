To the editor:
With early voting now underway and Election Day on November 8, I encourage every voter to learn about the candidates and join me in casting a vote for Ron Anderson for Edina City Council.
Ron Anderson was first elected to the Edina City Council in 2018. The top vote-getter in that race, Anderson has stayed true to his commitments to take in all perspectives, consider issues carefully, and act with clarity and integrity.
Anderson has gained a reputation for being a respectful and independent voice on the Council. He frequently has been the sole “No” vote on high-density rental development projects that require large public concessions in the form of variances and tax increment financing. Anderson has decades of executive experience in real estate and development. It is one reason his votes are so well informed.
A second reason is Anderson knows our community. Anderson and wife Mindy raised their children here, who are raising their children here. He has been active in youth sports, serving both as a coach and association president. Free time is spent with family. Anderson can often be found watching his grandchildren’s games. With three generations living and invested in Edina, Anderson’s commitment to Edina – its fiscal health, sane growth and development, sound public infrastructure and facilities, and beautiful parks, natural areas and neighborhoods – is his commitment to you.
Voters will choose two City Council members in this November’s election. Both seats are at-large and candidates run without formal party designation. When it comes to Anderson’s political views, he considers himself politically moderate and independent. I have found this to be true in my conversations with him about city issues.
Last, Ron Anderson is accessible. If you want to learn more about him, reach out or check out his website for schedule of events. Then, please join me in voting for Ron Anderson for Edina City Council on or before November 8!
Jennifer Janovy
Edina
