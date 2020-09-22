To the editor:
We have a building code for a reason. It is a guide as well as a limit on what can be done in various areas of the city. Sometime ago, a legislator said it was harder to change a law than to make one. It was emphasized this would restrict sudden changes. That person said that this was the way it should be. Otherwise, laws would be changed easily for any desired action. All laws (codes) should have some stability, predictability for what is to be regulated, consistency in its application and some constancy for being a relied upon guide that means something over a period of time. If a code is easily and regularly amendable, then in reality it means very little in its application.
I find the Edina Building Code very elastic and without any of the cited characteristics for a good and dependable code. How do we do this? The city uses the easy solution of Planned Unit Development (PUD) to get around any building code restriction that is in the way. It creates a special zone all onto itself thereby negating any of the requirements of the original code. Some call this “spot zoning”. Others call this an hallow code since it does not fulfill what a good code entails.
All suburban cities (10) I have checked in four different metropolitan areas only use the PUD designation for an emergency basis, e.g., drainage-slope problem. The designation is never used to get around code restrictions for developers. In reality, who does the city code serve? The builders or the people? PUD is an end around. Why does Edina use the PUD designation so much more than comparable cities? Is it because the “authorizers” know so more than the residents? The PUD code seems to easily deal with any seeming roadblock in its way. That is not how a code should work. It runs counter to what a code is in the first place. Who has primacy in Edina? The builders or the people? Shouldn’t the people really control this rather the city circumventing the residents?
Gene Persha
Edina
