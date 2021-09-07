To the editor:
As former School Boardmembers, we heartily endorse Erica Allenburg for election to a second term on the Edina School Board. Experience matters, and Erica has four years of both technical and practical knowledge in helping guide our district. Additionally, her leadership as chair of the board, her navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic and her management of a successful superintendent search, make her uniquely qualified to advocate for our students. The success of the School Board to implement the vision of the district is unquestionably stronger with experienced, strongly qualified second-term members.
Erica has gained the expertise to support informed, data-based decisions and balanced, responsible governance, both qualities that are essential to guiding the complexity of managing a school district and to responding to the broad spectrum of student needs and community interests.
The role of school board is non-partisan, and Erica has publicly confirmed her commitment to maintaining this standard. She will ensure our district remains financially healthy and committed to excellence while continuing to work as an advocate for all students to be certain that they are engaged in learning and will thrive in their individual growth.
Please join us on Nov. 2nd to re-elect Erica Allenburg to the Edina School Board.
Cathy Cella
Regina Neville
Former Edina School Boardmembers
