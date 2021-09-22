To the editor:
Have you ever seen someone that most often spends their time helping others and volunteering to do things like be a girl scout leader, a PTO co-president and a host parent for Edina A Better Chance Foundation?
When I see a person that raises their hand to help out our kids at school events like Parent’s Night Out, Lego Robotics, the Imagination Fair and food distribution for Edina families in need, that person challenges me to think about how I am spending my own time.
A person who inspires me, who does all of the above, day in and day out, is Erica Allenburg.
In these tumultuous times when it seems that oftentimes people are at odds with each other over seemingly simple things, Erica was unanimously elected as chair of the Edina school board in 2019-20. She has proven herself as an effective listener and leader for all Edina families over the past four years.
When Erica said on her website, “Edina has always been known for doing things smarter and better. If elected, I am excited about the prospects for the next few years to help drive educational leadership and innovation to ensure our students are ready for the future,” I knew that with her balanced work experience of project management for Fortune 50 companies and her desire to truly be of service to others, we would be lucky to have her again on the Edina school board.
Erica has a son, daughter and stepson with very different educational needs so she knows firsthand that every one of our students in Edina has unique talents that need to be nurtured, developed and challenged.
As a father of four kids in the district, please join me in being inspired by her and voting for the future of all of our kids and vote for Erica Allenburg for Edina School Board.
Tim O’Neill
Edina
