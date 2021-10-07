To the editor:
As chair of the Edina School Board, Erica Allenburg led the group through one of the most challenging periods in our school district’s history: a rewriting of the Edina Schools’ Strategic Plan, the pandemic, and the hiring of a new superintendent.
A school boardmembers’ charge is to comprehend, comment on, and contribute to the work of the education professionals who run our Edina schools. We are lucky to have a leader in Erica who excels in all three: in particular, the demands of comprehending the work of our district’s leadership team and senior staff are not to be taken lightly by board members, and require years of context and thoughtful analysis to produce a board member who can then contribute and comment – Erica is that leader.
Erica has a commitment to the pathways that lead both our students and our staff to the highest levels of achievement and academic excellence. The evidence is clear: a completed five-year Strategic Plan which emphasizes the excellence we all expect from Edina Schools, and the board’s unanimous selection of a new superintendent who is already revitalizing our schools with vision and positive leadership. These were our board’s most important charges, and Erica led the board to success in both. Our community should elect her to another term so she can continue to challenge our school district to make the programmatic and leadership choices that create paths for every Edina student toward their fullest potential.
Leslie Iyer
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.