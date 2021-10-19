To the editor:
As a community, we elect the School Board to take care of students. Roles of a board are to help ensure that the community has a say in how schools are being run, to effectively manage resources, but most of all to take care of the community and the students in it.
A good boardmember votes in the interest of the public and does what they think is right. A great member wholeheartedly listens to every comment, every suggestion and uses their time on the board to give all students an equal opportunity and a great education.
Going into, through, and now coming out of the pandemic, we needed a leader who could excel in all of these things. That is why our community should elect Erica Allenburg to lead us through this year, and the years to come on the board.
I personally met Allenburg about three years ago through my local scout troop. She agreed to come in and teach us about her role on the board and what she does to help the community. A year and a half later, in the pandemic, she came back to do a few lessons on emergency preparedness for us. Allenburg is not only a boardmember, but spends her time as a volunteer and a public servant. This is what it takes to strive on our board, and Allenburg shows time and time again that she is amazing at being both.
As an 8th grade South View student, I was asked to speak about my experiences in Edina Virtual Academy with the board after a year of doing school online. It was clear that after the few of us who were chosen had shared, she had closely listened to that feedback and valued our voices. I can see her work reflected at my school today. What makes Allenburg stand out is that she prioritizes every voice and uses it in a productive way to improve our district.
Allenburg not only speaks for the community but takes the time to engage in it. She focuses on helping this generation have the greatest education possible.
Elizabeth Teskey
Edina
