To the editor:
We are so pleased to be supporting our friend, Erica Allenburg. Like many families, our move to Edina was partly predicated on its brand of having strong schools. We have certainly found this to be true, but just like anything, strong brands must be actively supported. Erica has demonstrated that she is a visionary leader who understands the need to always consider what must be done to ensure Edina continues to be considered one of the very best school districts.
She has continued to demonstrate this as the school board chair. Under her leadership, the board unanimously approved the five-year strategic plan, effectively managed the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, helped to create a more inclusive environment by supporting various student initiatives and successfully hired and onboarded a new superintendent. This list of accomplishments demonstrates just a few of the complexities our School Board has had to address throughout her current term.
We are supporting Erica because when she says “Every Child, Every School,” it’s a recognition that every child in Edina deserves excellence in education and every school deserves to have the support, resources and tools to provide for every child. She is prepared to continue to work hard for our students, faculty, families and community to provide that excellence we all expect.
As you consider who you will support, we urge you to seek those who understand that every child can have vastly different educational needs and they can also have vastly different challenges, negatively impacting their ability to be successful. Strong leadership is how we work together to create academic and personal success for everyone. We believe Erica will work tirelessly on behalf of the entire community, diligently representing every child and every school.
James and Stephanie Pierce
Edina
Editor’s note: James Pierce sits on the Edina City Council.
