To the editor:
Hello everyone, it’s me again. I eagerly wrote a piece in support of Erica when she originally ran for School Board back in 2017. Since then, I have not only seen Erica become an absolute rock for this school district, but she has done it so gracefully and without asking for anything in return (except maybe make me watch three-hour-long movies with her). I lived with her and her family for a few months my senior year at Edina High School and she would come home absolutely run to the ground after board meetings sometimes. I would be in awe of her strength when she’d wake up the next morning and do it all over again. It takes passion like no other to serve a community that doesn’t always say thank you, but Erica does it with all she’s got.
A great education system deserves great leaders who will listen and empathize with its community. I come from both great and not-so-great public school districts and I’ve seen board members who are in it for the politics and not for the students. There’s a lot of heart that goes into a role like this and you need to elect people who are going to put the education of your kids and neighbors as their priority.
I am now a third-year student in college – no longer Erica’s host daughter – but her passion has stayed with me since graduation. I now have my heart set out to one day work in public education as well as after-school programs for low-income communities. There’s a long road ahead of me and maybe some more career and goal changes. But I know one thing for sure, when I grow up I wanna be just like Erica. Because the education of our youth and young adults is one of the most sacred things to invest in. I’d vote for Erica every single time.
Arleth Ulloa
Santa Ana, California
