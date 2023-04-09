To the editor:
As faith leaders serving Edina, Bloomington and surrounding communities, we accompany families facing significant life transitions, and know firsthand the importance of reliable economic support through challenging times.
It concerns us – and colleagues like Rev. Jennifer Jaimez (St. Mark’s UCC), Rev. Rory Philstrom (Christ the King Lutheran Church) and Rev. Sara Wilhelm Garbers (Meetinghouse Church) – that even in our wealthy state, a vast majority of workers do not have access to a paid family leave program.
Women, people of color and low-wage workers top the list of those least likely to have access to such programs. This means that every day, Minnesotans face impossible choices between losing a paycheck and caring for a new child, an aging loved one or themselves.
For those who have experienced unexpected loss or a medical emergency, paid family leave is not just a significant relief, it’s the moral thing to do.
We believe all Minnesotans – Black, White or Brown; indigenous, newcomer or long-time resident; in cities, suburbs or rural places – are made in God’s image. All deserve dignity, inclusion and care. Our faiths and sacred texts challenge us to take care of one another in times of hardship.
This is why we call on our legislators to swiftly pass the strongest possible paid family leave program. Small businesses (including congregations) have found private programs to be financially out of reach, yet we compete for talented workers with large corporations that can easily offer paid leave benefits. We abide by business employment practices such as worker’s compensation, and would be more easily able to offer paid family leave to our own staff members through a similar state-administered program.
Nearly every other country in the world provides paid family and medical leave. Are we less deserving or less made in the image of God here than elsewhere?
Minnesota now has an opportunity to invest in paid family and medical leave, and put some of our nearly $18 billion surplus into it. If we truly value families and people over profits, let’s show it by passing paid family and medical leave this legislative session.
Rev. Oby Ballinger, St. Paul
Imam Mohamed Omar, Bloomington
Ballinger is a pastor at Edina Morningside and Linden Hills UCC. Omar is an imam at Dar Al-Farooq Center of Bloomington.
