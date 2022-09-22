As early voting gets underway on September 23rd, we in SD-50 have the opportunity to elect Alice Mann as our State Senator. Alice is committed to protecting every citizen’s access to the ballot, regardless of race, income, or zip code. Alice’s readiness to advocate for ballot access is inspired by her vision of a full democracy where, as she has said, “every voice is heard , and everyone has a seat at the table.”
In contrast to such a commitment to ballot access, we are seeing Republican majority legislatures around the country passing bills to reduce access to the ballot. Fueled by false accounts of massive voter fraud, these legislated voting restrictions have reduced polling locations, the number of early voting days, ballot drop off sites and acceptance of absentee ballot applications. We cannot risk that Minnesota Republican senators who push the voter fraud narrative won’t advance similar ballot access restrictions in our state. Already, they have resurrected a Voter ID provision, one that Minnesotans rejected at the ballot box 54% to 46% ten years ago. Voters did so because they understood that for many people, requiring a picture ID was not merely a hindrance, but a barrier sufficiently high to thwart some citizens from their intent to cast their vote – democracy’s most fundamental and cherished act.
I urge citizens of Bloomington and Edina who reside Senate District 50 to do their part to protect and advance democracy by voting for Dr. Alice Mann for Minnesota State Senate on or before November 8th.
