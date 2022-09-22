To the editor:

As early voting gets underway on September 23rd, we in SD-50 have the opportunity to elect Alice Mann as our State Senator. Alice is committed to protecting every citizen’s access to the ballot, regardless of race, income, or zip code. Alice’s readiness to advocate for ballot access is inspired by her vision of a full democracy where, as she has said, “every voice is heard , and everyone has a seat at the table.”

