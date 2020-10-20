To the editor:
I am writing in support of Josh Ahlberg for Edina City Council. I am a 37-year resident and single-family homeowner in the Parkwood Knolls neighborhood of Edina and am planning to remain in my home as I age. So, like many of you, I am concerned about the impact that the Edina City Council’s decisions and city governance will have on my family, my neighbors and community. Specifically, I am concerned about excessive increases in property taxes, and increasing density.
I am also concerned about city process by which decisions are made before citizen input is sought.
Josh’s demonstrated leadership in two recent neighborhood efforts attests to his commitment to a city governance process that solicits & validates neighborhood input and initiatives. He successfully led the effort to improve public safety on Valley View Road, where a sidewalk was needed. And he helped spearhead an effort to gather neighborhood input prior to a $2-3 million, environmentally damaging recreation project that a majority of nearby neighbors opposed.
Josh understands how the 800 single-family home teardowns which were permitted in Edina in the past few years have resulted in increased property taxes for long-term residents & reduced inventory of affordable homes.
Another issue Edina is dealing with is the creation of more affordable housing. Instead of building new affordable housing units, which Josh thinks is inefficient, one idea he has proposed is to engage in partnerships with non-profits and convert a portion of the existing 9,000 multi-family units to affordable housing.
Over the last several years Edina has relied heavily on TIF funding for development. I believe, like Josh, that this reliance on TIF funding has been developer-driven. In Josh’s words, “the best type of growth ... prioritizes interests of neighbors over that of developers”.
Josh is an independent, critical thinker, who is committed to inclusion and resident-driven growth and solutions which balance modernization & preservation. I urge you to vote for Josh for City Council.
Peggy Smith
Edina
