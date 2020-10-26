To the editor:
As a resident who has been closely involved in city politics, I am writing to voice my support for Joshua Ahlberg for Edina City Council.
I believe that Josh will be an asset to the Council. He understands the importance of the city’s role in preserving and protecting the public realm. Josh knows that Edina’s parks, trees, and public facilities are a benefit to all residents and the community as a whole.
In 2008, I surveyed the Edina High School’s Project Earth students. I asked them to list what qualities make a city an attractive place to live. Their priorities:
• Green spaces – Well-maintained parks and green spaces
• Connectedness – Bike and pedestrian paths connect neighborhoods within the city and to other areas
• Natural resources – Protected trees, lakes, streams and wetlands
• Community centers – State-of-the-art, intergenerational public gathering places
• Eco-friendly – The city demonstrates green leadership and innovation including attracting green businesses
• Public transit that is easily accessible
• Local shopping – Shopping areas are small, welcoming, and walkable. The shops fit the historical character of the city.
• Recreation options – The city leads in recreation options, including bike and walking paths, climbing walls, gyms, etc.
• Appropriate housing –The city works to protect smaller houses meeting the needs of younger people, smaller families, and empty nesters.
• Technology – The city keeps up with technological trends.
• Mix of residents – The city has a mix of people of all ages, races, and occupations focusing on attracting creatives and innovators.
Josh is the approximate age of the Project Earth members who are now in their 30s. He shares their goals for the city. Josh’s prioritization of the public realm and community values will help shape a positive future the city. Josh’s vision for Edina will attract and retain young residents, focus on sustainability, and answer the community’s needs.
To learn more about Josh, please visit AhlbergforCouncil.org. Additionally, visit the League of Women Voters website to view the forum with all Council candidates at LWVEdina.org.
Please consider a vote for Josh.
Kim Montgomery
Edina
