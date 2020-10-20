To the editor:
I am writing in support of Josh Ahlberg for City Council.
I met Josh in 2016 when he was leading the “Keep Braemar Green” effort. He impressed me with his ability to bring together and work with a broad coalition of Edina residents, understand and amplify their concerns, and champion a fair and fact-based process. His efforts were successful and resulted in the city taking a more inclusive path toward planning the future of Braemar Park. Josh also successfully organized and advocated for a sidewalk on Valley View Rd., which residents had been requesting for years. Josh got it done.
As someone who has served on multiple city committees going back to 2002, I know that the most valuable type of “city experience” to have is what Josh has: seeing a need in the community to step forward and lead, bringing together residents to exercise their own voices, and championing a cause at City Hall. This is difficult work, far more difficult than serving on a city board or commission, in my experience. It takes authentic leadership skills and commitment. Josh has both, and more.
Josh and his wife Kelli have young children, who they plan to send to Edina Public Schools. Josh and family are in Edina for the long term. Their current home near the high school is their second in Edina. They are committed to the community. Josh’s input and the decisions he makes on the City Council will always have Edina’s best long-term interests at heart and in mind.
Josh’s slogan is “Your Voice. Our Edina.” He means it. Josh will actively listen to and incorporate resident input. Although he may be seated above residents when at the Council dais, he will never put himself above another resident, never think his own personal perspective is more valid than yours. Josh knows what it’s like to be a resident advocating a cause to the City Council. He will listen empathetically, informed by this shared experience.
Please make Josh one of your two votes for City Council.
Jennifer Janovy
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.