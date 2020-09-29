To the editor:
I am writing to voice my support for Joshua Ahlberg for Edina City Council. I met Josh three years ago working with a group of local citizens who met regularly to offer positive solutions to issues in our respective neighborhoods.
We moved to Edina for the beautiful tree-lined neighborhoods, parks, community activities, and great public schools. We have been overjoyed by the neighbors we have met, and friends and teammates our daughters have made. Yet, we are increasingly concerned about the city’s growth path, one that shortchanges livability, walkability and connectivity.
I developed perspective while serving on the 70th & Cahill Small Area Plan. Throughout months of community outreach and discussion, I had conversations with 50-plus residents about redevelopment options. We came up with a plan with a connected, neighborhood sensibility. But when consultants presented a taller, denser version, literally zero of those 50 people were supportive. In this divided day and age you probably couldn’t get 50 people to agree that chocolate tastes good. Despite unanimous objection, the city moved forward to approve its dense plan. I experienced firsthand the city’s version of public process: seek community input, ignore said input and then trumpet the process.
Throughout neighborhoods, the city repeats this broken process. Josh Ahlberg has worked to positively engage his neighbors about the city’s plan to alter Braemar without proper public notice. Josh believes in a greater public purpose for Braemar, one that does not damage the environment and benefits a broad swath of residents.
Josh is smart, thoughtful, and energetic. He cares deeply about his family and his community. He is neither pro-growth nor anti-growth. He sensibly evaluates each situation on its merits and supports measured redevelopment. He will listen to and act upon community input. As parents with a 6- and 3-year-old daughter, my wife and I want someone who will listen to the voice of our young families and work collaboratively for our future. Like Josh, we hope to live here for many years to come. Josh is a candidate who will hear and work for Edina citizens.
Please consider a vote for Josh.
Kyle Udseth
Edina
