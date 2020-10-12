To the editor:
I am writing in support of Joshua Ahlberg for Edina City Council. Josh understands the importance of community and maintaining the public realm, now more than ever. He also understands that good government starts with authentic public input. He knows the importance of creating and maintaining affordable housing so that residents in all stages of the life cycle can afford to live and invest in Edina.
As a long time public school principal, I understand the necessity for people of all ages to have opportunities to connect with each other as a cornerstone of civil society. As a young parent, I would have welcomed a true community center. And creating and maintaining usable outdoor spaces has become more important in our contemporary reality. Josh believes in the value of public spaces.
City finances are a concern for me. The city cumulatively spends vast sums of dollars on consultants only to later ignore reports that do not agree with the Council’s driving opinions or decisions. One way to solve that is to start from a place of true public engagement: survey residents, collect and analyze the data and make decisions based on that process. In education, data is paramount, as it should be for the city. Josh understands the importance of public engagement, having taken action to reverse the process of the city making a decision first and then informing residents after the fact.
And finally, affordable housing is a real issue for me. An affordable apartment is not the answer for all. I, like many others, want to have livable options. In the last decade the city, through a lack of policy combined with the zoning codes, has encouraged over 800 tear-downs – 800 relatively affordable houses that no longer exist. There are other creative options to explore. Josh would study existing affordable models and work to enhance, preserve and replicate them.
Please consider voting for Joshua for City Council. His website is: AhlbergforCouncil.org.
Thank you for our consideration.
Dianne Thomas
Edina
