To the editor:

In my time on the Edina City Council, I have learned to appreciate the importance of both the preparation necessary to serve effectively and the value of having a variety of perspectives on the council. Kate Agnew brings an unusual combination of preparation and perspective to her candidacy for the City Council. She is prepared for the job. As a member of the planning commission, she has developed an understanding of how local government works. She is also a recognized leader – her colleagues on the planning commission recognized it when they elected her to be their chair and Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal recognized it when naming her one of its 40 Under 40 business leaders earlier this year. As a Macalester graduate who earned her MBA at MIT and has continued her education at Cornell University and the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota she also is certainly smart enough to listen, learn, and adapt as a council member. I’ve had the chance to watch her work and know she is ready.

Load comments