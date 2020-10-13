To the editor:
The Sept. 30 article “City Council candidate forum re-uploaded on city, LWV Edina website” omitted some important information and context for voters.
As reported, Edina City Council candidate Carolyn Jackson had audio issues during the LWV Edina city council candidate forum. Her opening statement was rerecorded and edited into the original video.
Not reported was that Ms. Jackson showed up late the evening of the forum and missed the pre-forum audio check. Facing audio issues during the forum, Ms. Jackson displayed obvious frustration, including using profanity. After the forum, Ms. Jackson asked to rerecord her opening statement. The following day, she left a voice mail for the city’s video production coordinator asking if he could edit out the profanity.
The edited video excluded approximately four minutes of Ms. Jackson’s audio issues and caught-on-camera frustration.
To LWV Edina’s credit, they addressed community member concerns about the edited video promptly. However, the email LWV president Feige sent to members contained a misleading inaccuracy. Ms. Feige wrote: “Immediately after the forum, the EdinaTV producer coordinating the broadcast had the candidate re-record her opening statement and then inserted that into an edited version of the forum video” (emphasis added).
This conflicts with Ms. Jackson’s own words in a statement: “When the forum was over, I asked if I could retape the intro.”
Why does this matter? Professionalism, integrity and transparency matter in public office. It was unprofessional of Ms. Jackson to show up late and miss the audio check. It was unprofessional of her to display her frustration and use profanity on camera. We all have bad days, but Ms. Jackson sought to hide her actions from the public and LWV Edina obliged (Ms. Jackson, according to her website, is a member). This raises questions about integrity and whether she would be similarly nontransparent in public office.
From what I have seen, this incident has been a topic of conversation and emails going around for a couple of weeks, so it’s best that the facts are aired openly. Facts in hand, voters can then decide.
David Frenkel
Edina
Editor’s note: The author references communications that were obtained through a public data request.
