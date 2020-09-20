To the editor:

Last week’s article referencing the Comfort Inn touches on two issues that grip Bloomington, Minnesota and the United States – homelessness and the economic crisis related to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

The hospitality industry in Bloomington has been hard hit by the pandemic which resulted in workers being laid off, possibly evicted from apartments and unable to find affordable housing.

For several years the Suburban Hennepin and Bloomington housing coalitions have advocated for more affordable housing in our communities. During the week of Sept. 14, the Suburban Hennepin Housing Coalition will meet online to discuss policies that cities and counties can implement to protect renters at this very uncertain time.

David Zarkin

Bloomington

