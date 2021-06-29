To the editor:
The Sun Current reported in its June 17 edition that 5th district U.S. Congresswoman Omar sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting an investigation into several law enforcement agencies including the Edina Police Department. The ultimate decision on what police departments the DOJ will investigate for violating systemic constitutional violations is made by the U.S. Attorney General, who is the chief law enforcement official of the federal government. The criteria for selecting police departments for investigation is not clear but the bipartisan think-tank, the Pew Charitable Trusts, has interviewed former DOJ lawyers, including one who indicated there needs to be long history of abuses before the DOJ will initiate an investigation.
In response to U.S. Congresswoman Omar’s letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, the city manager of Edina was quoted as saying in the Sun Current article, “I’m unhappy about it, I think it’s unfair to the men and women that work in our Police Department. It tars them with a brush that they don’t deserve.”
If the Edina Police Department is following commonly accepted police policies and procedures, there shouldn’t be an issue with any DOJ investigation and should be welcomed to give the community confidence in the Edina Police Department. Passing an investigation with flying colors would not leave any tar on the Edina Police Department.
David Frenkel
Edina
