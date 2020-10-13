To the editor:

Without fancy words or an emotional appeal, here are eight reasons why I am voting for Josh Ahlberg:

• Josh is independent; he is not beholden to city’s existing power base or a political party.

• He has a local neighborhood perspective.

• Josh has positive and caring solutions to issues.

• He listens and hears all sides of issues.

• Josh has a young family and is invested in the future of Edina.

• He encourages individual participation in decision-making processes.

• Josh is focused on housing affordability and preservation.

• He supports measured change in Edina.

Vote for Josh Ahlberg.

H. Ronald Berg

Edina

