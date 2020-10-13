To the editor:
Without fancy words or an emotional appeal, here are eight reasons why I am voting for Josh Ahlberg:
• Josh is independent; he is not beholden to city’s existing power base or a political party.
• He has a local neighborhood perspective.
• Josh has positive and caring solutions to issues.
• He listens and hears all sides of issues.
• Josh has a young family and is invested in the future of Edina.
• He encourages individual participation in decision-making processes.
• Josh is focused on housing affordability and preservation.
• He supports measured change in Edina.
Vote for Josh Ahlberg.
H. Ronald Berg
Edina
