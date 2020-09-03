To the editor:
Edina’s mayor is running unopposed again – for the third time. It will be his fifth term as mayor. Even supporters should acknowledge this is not a good thing. Our democratic elections are strengthened by the vigorous exchange of ideas during campaigns and by voters having a choice of candidates on the ballot. “The four-term incumbent” or “Nobody” is a failed choice.
So why did no one run against the current mayor? Is it because he’s so well-liked and doing such a great job that everyone is happy with him and no one wants to challenge him? Not likely. During his tenure, the percentage of residents rating Edina’s quality of life as “Excellent” has dropped 40 points. The number of residents saying Edina is on the wrong track has gone up meaningfully. Trust in city government has gone down.
There are other reasons no one is running, none of which have to do with positive attributes of the current mayor:
• The mayor won’t step aside. Anyone loyal to him is unlikely to challenge him.
• Local races have become too partisan. Whether left, right or center, anyone running against the current mayor will be up against a network of partisan insiders and all the resources they can bring to bear to keep their lock on city offices.
• Timing. Jobs, family, health – it has to be the right time to run. That’s even truer when running against a four-term incumbent backed by experienced partisans.
• Costs. It can cost over $20,000 to run for a seat on the city council. The annual salary for mayor is currently just $14,251.90 per year. That may be fine for a man in his 70s with other sources of income, but for someone who has to pay for childcare or take unpaid time off work to attend meetings, it can be a roadblock.
Filing for City Council offices has closed. Absent a successful write-in campaign, the current mayor will be handed a fifth term. It isn’t something to admire – not if we desire vigorous elections. Let’s hope this time is his last.
Jennifer Janovy
Edina
