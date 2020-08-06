To the editor:
To all candidates running for local city of Edina leadership, please address the following four critical issues facing Edina.
1. Do you support the creation of a third fire station in north/northeast Edina given the increasing response times EFD is incurring?
2. How do you intend to lower the city of Edina’s $100 million overall debt load? Would an eight-year moratorium on local street reconstruction be appropriate?
3. Do you support the implementation of internet fiber to the home in Edina, when other premier suburbs such as Richfield have this service and many Edina residents will have to now work from home for the foreseeable future?
4. How can the City of Edina spend multiple millions on affordable housing, when it’s debt load is over $100 million, it has priority needs for a water treatment plant at Southdale, the need for a third fire station in north Edina and no passenger rail service on the Dan Patch as compared to Hopkins and St. Louis Park, who will have Southwest Light Rail Transit?
Andrew Brown
Edina
