To the editor:
As three generations of Edina residents we strongly support Jim Hovland’s re-election for Edina Mayor.
Edina provides great housing options for both of our households. Catherine, Tom & Andrew appreciate great sidewalks and a wonderful community in the Country Club neighborhood. Bill and Carol moved to the Grandview Square condominiums as a nice location and to be close to family. It is a perfect location for them with no shoveling or raking and great access to parks, the library and shopping. Jim’s leadership and support of a variety of housing options across Edina is important for all ages.
Under Jim’s leadership and example, we feel connected to our community. Jim’s “Walks with the Mayor,” recent Mayor’s Minutes, and overall accessibility set a fabulous tone for our community. He genuinely wants to connect with and listen to the citizens of Edina. Whether it is partnering with the Edina Community Foundation on the 4th of July Parade or with the Edina High School Black Student Union to make 50th and France “bloom” with thoughtful messages, Jim’s leadership as our mayor makes Edina a more vibrant and better place to live.
Edina has been widely recognized as a pre-eminent city, not just in Minnesota, but across the country, for many generations. Because of the vision and actions of Mayor Hovland, the city council and other city officials such as Scott Neal, we are confident Edina will retain this reputation for many generations to come. From the impressive transformation of the Southdale area to the beautiful Arden Park restoration, Jim’s commitment to both maintaining a wonderful community and making sure we build for the future makes Edina very special.
Catherine, Tom & Andrew Gump
Carol and Bill Hay
Edina
