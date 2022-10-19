Here are 10 Reasons why you should re-elect Ron Anderson For Edina City Council:
1. He is a man of principles, integrity, and experience.
2. Ron is a high energy, hard working, long time resident, having lived in Edina for 34 years, just four years short of all his opponents combined. He is highly familiar with all of Edina’s neighborhoods, it’s parks, and the people here. He coached at youth and high school levels, and served “two terms on the board of real estate Tax Appeals and Equalization” in addition to his four-year term on the City Council. His career as Vice President at Coldwell Banker Burnet Edina regional office spanned those 34 years.
3. Four years ago, Ron promised to “pump the brakes” on over development and the “Lid” and the voters of Edina agreed, and gave him the most votes of all the candidates. He is the only “no” vote on oversized development projects that do not conform to zoning ordinances.
4. Ron is highly qualified to advise the city on matters of real estate and development, and has “experience in every aspect of the housing industry.”
5. Ron “understands the need for affordable housing”, and he’s “built and managed” projects.
6. Ron knows the “pace, height, and density” of new multiple rentals in Edina have raised concerns by many residents.
7. Ron knows that when Edina overdevelops, “we place a burden on our infrastructure and service ability, demanding large investments in sewer, water, and storm water mitigation.”
8. Ron believes the “zoning ordinances, design guidelines, and small area plans must be honored,” not ignored.
9. Ron’s common sense approach to local government is underscored by his firm, independent positions on development projects, which is increasingly important for all who call Edina home.
10. In council meetings, we are impressed with Ron’s thorough preparation, his manner of addressing matters directly, and knowledge of development issues.
Please join us in voting, once again, for Ron Anderson. We need his voice now more than ever.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.