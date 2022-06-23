Edina Public Schools has hired Anne Marie Leland as the next director of community education and strategic partnerships, according to a district news release. Leland has over 21 years of experience creating and implementing innovative educational and out-of-school programs, working with community stakeholders and expanding service through an acquisition of $7.6 million in grant funding, the news release said.
Leland has been the community education director at Faribault Public Schools for the past 10 years, overseeing early childhood, kindergarten through grade 12 and adult education, in addition to out-of-school time and literacy programs. In Faribault, she has partnered with the local business community, organizations and postsecondary institutions to broaden access for the community’s youth. Leland has also developed and expanded partnerships with families throughout Faribault, including members of the Somali and Latinx communities, the news release said.
Prior positions include state program administrator for adult career pathways for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for four years; adult basic education policy, accountability and workforce education specialist for the Minnesota Department of Education for four years; and adult direct services manager for the Minnesota Literacy Council for a year. She is currently an adjunct professor in the Education Leadership and Learning Department at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
Leland began her career in education as a classroom teacher at the International School of Choueifat in Lahore, Pakistan. She has also taught high school social studies and government at Henry Sibley High School and Columbia Heights High School. Leland holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California-Los Angeles; a master’s degree in secondary teaching from the University of St. Thomas; and a doctorate in education leadership from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. She has a teaching license for grades six through 12 and a community education director license. Her superintendent license is pending.
Leland will join the district on July 1 after the retirement of Val Burke.
