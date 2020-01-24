Sen. Melisa Franzen (D-Edina), Reps. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) and Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington) are hosting a town hall meeting 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the city of Edina’s Council Chambers, 4801 W. 50th St.

The gathering presents an opportunity for constituents to ask questions about the upcoming 2020 legislative session or voice concerns about the district.

Questions regarding the town hall meeting may be directed to Franzen’s office at 651-296-6238 or sen.melisa.franzen@senate.mn.

