Curious about senior living?
Visit Village Shores to tour model apartments, enjoy a warm fall lunch and learn some interesting information applicable to senior living.
Three tour, lunch & learn sessions will be held this month at Village Shores Senior Living Community, 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield.
The first program will be presented by elder law attorney Rachell Henning with Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd. Henning will provide answers to some of the important questions about getting your affairs in order, such as the difference between powers of attorney and health care directives, how a trust could be a useful estate planning tool, and more.
The program will be held 11-12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at Village Shores.
Another tour, lunch & learn session at Village Shores will be focusing on Medicare supplement changes this fall. This session will be held 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23.
This program will be presented by Tom Ostdiek.
A third tour, breakfast & learn session – “Welcome Home: Entryway & Small Space Fall Decorating Tips,” will be presented by Kathy Banta.
This presentation will be held 9:30-11 a.m., at Village Shores.
If interested in attending any or all of these programs, call Susan at 612-746-4706.
Or or more information, visit villageshores.com.
