Grant Wright, director of communications for a Fortune 500 payments technology company, will speak about the city of Edina’s Green Business Recognition Program at the Edina Chamber of Commerce’s Sunrise Edina Business Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Tavern on France, 6740 France Ave. S., Edina.

Managed by Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission, the Green Business Recognition Program celebrates green and sustainable actions promoted by local business. Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more. Businesses can earn recognition as a gold, silver or bronze Green Business.

