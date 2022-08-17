Grant Wright, director of communications for a Fortune 500 payments technology company, will speak about the city of Edina’s Green Business Recognition Program at the Edina Chamber of Commerce’s Sunrise Edina Business Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Tavern on France, 6740 France Ave. S., Edina.
Managed by Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission, the Green Business Recognition Program celebrates green and sustainable actions promoted by local business. Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more. Businesses can earn recognition as a gold, silver or bronze Green Business.
Businesses of all types are encouraged to apply.
Wright has over 15 years of experience working globally on a number of disciplines within corporate communications and digital marketing, notes a press release promoting the speaking event. While part of his role involves global sustainability and corporate responsibility communications, he joined Edina’s Business and Energy Working Group earlier this year to make a difference on a local level.
Grant and his family moved from the San Francisco Bay Area to Edina in 2019 to take advantage of Edina’s exemplary public schools and to be closer to extended family.
The Chamber’s Sunrise event was created to bring Edina’s small- to medium-sized businesses together to learn more about the city’s local businesses, gain knowledge through education and share business challenges and opportunities.
The cost to attend the Aug. 19 breakfast is $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non-members.
